Head to Head Contrast: Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) vs. SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF)

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) and SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gerdau and SSAB AB (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerdau $64.60 billion 0.10 $1.50 billion $0.61 5.25 SSAB AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gerdau has higher revenue and earnings than SSAB AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerdau 7.88% 8.43% 5.63% SSAB AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Gerdau and SSAB AB (publ)'s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gerdau and SSAB AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerdau 0 0 2 0 3.00 SSAB AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gerdau currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Gerdau’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gerdau is more favorable than SSAB AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Gerdau shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of SSAB AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Gerdau shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gerdau beats SSAB AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gerdau

Gerdau S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets. In addition, the company offers flat products, such as hot-rolled steel coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. Further, it operates mines that produce iron ore located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. The company sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. Gerdau S.A. was founded in 1901 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB AM, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. The company's products are used by customers in the heavy transport, construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

