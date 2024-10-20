Head to Head Analysis: AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) versus Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) and AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. 56.0% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Parsons has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriVest Americas has a beta of -2.96, meaning that its stock price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 0.89% 12.09% 5.59% AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parsons and AgriVest Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Parsons and AgriVest Americas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $5.44 billion 2.11 $161.15 million $0.43 251.12 AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than AgriVest Americas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Parsons and AgriVest Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 0 1 7 1 3.00 AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parsons presently has a consensus target price of $96.78, suggesting a potential downside of 10.37%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than AgriVest Americas.

Summary

Parsons beats AgriVest Americas on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides management, design, and engineering services, as well as offers leveraging sensor solutions. This segment develops digital solutions for next generation aviation, rail and transit, bridges, roads, and highways; and provides water and wastewater treatment systems; AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber systems integration services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About AgriVest Americas

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

