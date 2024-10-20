HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $95,882,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,093 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $415.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.18 and a 200-day moving average of $350.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

