Hardin Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMT opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

