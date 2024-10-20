Hardin Capital Partners LLC Has $853,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

