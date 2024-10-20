Hardin Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 705.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 66.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $81.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

