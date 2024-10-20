Hardin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 687 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

