Hanover Foods Co. (HNFSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Hanover Foods Price Performance
Shares of OTC:HNFSA opened at $63.00 on Friday. Hanover Foods has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77.
Hanover Foods Company Profile
