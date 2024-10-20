H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) Trading Down 49.5% – What’s Next?

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report) was down 49.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

H-CYTE Trading Down 49.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

H-CYTE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.