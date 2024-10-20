Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0246 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $6,454.03 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,388.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.00532200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00109559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00234121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00027922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00073824 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

