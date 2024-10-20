Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 955752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $7,688,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 278.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 140,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

