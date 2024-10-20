Gravity Price Up 3% Over Last Week (G)

Gravity (G) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Gravity has a total market cap of $268.16 million and $10.29 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gravity has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03395696 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $10,046,978.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

