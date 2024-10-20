Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Holdings Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,800,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927,344 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $437,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 546.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,227. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

