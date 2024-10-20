Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $369,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GBIL stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.