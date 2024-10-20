Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 3,281,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,026,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.