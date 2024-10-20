Glenorchy Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Antero Resources by 357.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $26.84 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

