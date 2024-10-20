Glenorchy Capital Ltd Reduces Position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,494 shares during the period. Central Puerto accounts for approximately 1.0% of Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned about 0.23% of Central Puerto worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $390,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 62.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Central Puerto S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Central Puerto had a net margin of 52.54% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

