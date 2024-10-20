Glenorchy Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of URNM opened at $52.89 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

