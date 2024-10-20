Glenorchy Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned about 0.47% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.