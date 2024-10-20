Glenorchy Capital Ltd Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,606 shares during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria makes up 0.8% of Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 45.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.10. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $294.43 million for the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

