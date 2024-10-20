Glenorchy Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 101,967 Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter worth about $2,421,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hafnia during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hafnia during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter worth approximately $107,651,000.

Hafnia Price Performance

Shares of Hafnia stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. Hafnia Limited has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Hafnia ( NYSE:HAFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Hafnia had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $417.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hafnia Limited will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.39%. This is an increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hafnia’s payout ratio is currently 103.19%.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

