Glenorchy Capital Ltd Acquires 23,480 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up 0.7% of Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

