Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.