Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOODN opened at $24.49 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

