Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOODN opened at $24.49 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.
About Gladstone Commercial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.