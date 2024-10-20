Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $56.00 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.68.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GIL opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

