Gigachad (GIGA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.80 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Gigachad has a total market capitalization of $476.58 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Gigachad

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.04985644 USD and is down -6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $6,229,688.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

