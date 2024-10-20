Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $11.58. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 60,585 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 187,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 127,974 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 186,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

