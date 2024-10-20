Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

