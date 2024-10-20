GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC trimmed its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $272.72 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $281.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.73.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

