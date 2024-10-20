Games for a Living Price Hits $0.0135 (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Games for a Living has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Games for a Living has a market cap of $42.40 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00250885 BTC.

Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,138,865,040 tokens. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,138,865,040.345333 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01417594 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,103,888.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Games for a Living using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

