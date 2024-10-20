Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 284.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 300.0% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 347.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 210.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $214.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $123.65 and a one year high of $215.37.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

