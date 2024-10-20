Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $160.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.30. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 775.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2,770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 828.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

