Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 50,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

