Fortis (TSE:FTS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$62.32 and last traded at C$62.24, with a volume of 548728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FTS shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.40.

Fortis Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.51.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 3.3419913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total value of C$1,187,493.18. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

