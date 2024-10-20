Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $197.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $198.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

