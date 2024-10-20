First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

