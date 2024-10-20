First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Acquired by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,766,000 after buying an additional 335,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 316,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 33,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 312,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period.

Shares of FTLS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.91. 101,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,128. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

