First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.67.

Primerica Stock Down 0.6 %

PRI stock opened at $279.23 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $284.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.02.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

