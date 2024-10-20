First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 20,517 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,517 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $110.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

