First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,363 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

