First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 98.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

