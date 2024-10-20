First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VEU stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

