Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 11,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 9,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Findev Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.93 million for the quarter. Findev had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 57.76%.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, townhouses, purpose-built rentals, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

