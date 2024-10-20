Financial Survey: Mangoceuticals (MGRX) vs. The Competition

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mangoceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Mangoceuticals has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 3.97, meaning that their average stock price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,053.93% -243.34% -200.73% Mangoceuticals Competitors -816.62% -48.14% -36.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals Competitors 36 288 416 146 2.76

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mangoceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Mangoceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mangoceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $866,792.00 -$9.21 million -5.91 Mangoceuticals Competitors $2.39 billion $82.32 million 13.51

Mangoceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Mangoceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mangoceuticals competitors beat Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

