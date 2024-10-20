Financial Designs Corp Has $24.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Designs Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 15.8% of Financial Designs Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Designs Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. 4,973,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

