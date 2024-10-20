Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 614.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,198 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 371,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

