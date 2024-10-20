Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

