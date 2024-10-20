Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 353,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 119,656 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 167.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 16.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,623.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

