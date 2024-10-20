Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $390.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.13 and a 12-month high of $401.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

