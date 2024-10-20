Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 3.1 %

AXP opened at $276.79 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.90.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

